Victory Day to be celebrated in all Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be celebrated in all Russian regions.

Ceremonial and solemn activities, holiday concerts, movie shows, flashmobs, exhibitions, sports activities and plenty of other events will be held. Alternative programs will be in place in regions where celebrations will be in a curtailed format because of security concerns.

On the eve of May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and to the peoples of Georgia and Moldova.