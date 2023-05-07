About 1,000 people participate in Immortal Regiment rally in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, May 7. /TASS/. An Immortal Regiment event was held in the Mongolian capital on Sunday culminating in a concert, Acting Director of the Russian House in Ulaanbaatar Valeria Kilpyakova told a TASS correspondent.

She noted that the concert featured the winners of a military-patriotic song contest and the choir of the Mongolian Defense Ministry. According to Kilpyakova, about 1,000 people participated in the rally.

She added that the staff of the Russian Embassy led by Ambassador Alexey Yevsikov actively participated in the event along with several Mongolian community organizations.