Moscow police force warns of punishment for illegal use of drones

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Moscow police force has issued a warning the illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles is an offense that may entail administrative or criminal punishment.

Starting from May 3, according to the city authorities’ operational headquarters, the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles over the entire territory of the city, except for drones used in accordance with decisions by the bodies of state power, have been banned.

"Administrative and criminal liability is established for violating the rules of using airspace. The Interior Ministry’s department for Moscow urges everyone not to violate the law and to avoid using unmanned aerial vehicles. All offenders will be brought to justice," the news release reads.