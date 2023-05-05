Coronavirus deaths down by 30% worldwide in past four weeks — WHO

GENEVA, May 5. /TASS/. Almost 2.8 million people contracted the novel coronavirus infection worldwide between April 3 and 20, over 17,000 of them died, down 30% compared to the previous four-week period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said early on Friday.

In accordance with the WHO information bulletin, a total of 2,779,198 COVID-19 cases and 17,459 deaths were registered worldwide in the reported period.

The majority of cases were detected in the United States (392,480), followed by South Korea (330,509), Japan (251,158), India (222,784) and France (197,190). The US accounts for the majority of coronavirus-related deaths between April 3 and 30 - 5,263, followed by Brazil (1,255), Russia (993), France (871) and Iran (762).

A total of 765,222,932 COVID-19 cases and 6,921,614 deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization since the start of the pandemic by May 3.