Investigators identify more suspects involved in terrorist activities in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has identified more people suspected of being involved in terrorist activities in the Zaporozhye Region, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the law enforcement agency, earlier three people were arrested and charged with murder and carrying out attempts to assassinate law enforcement officers and government officials in Berdyansk.

"Investigators looking into the criminal case established the involvement of another two individuals who supervised the activities of those arrested while committing the aforementioned crimes. Given the evidence gathered in the case, a decision was made to charge the two new defendants under Paragraph ‘a’ of Article 205.2 and Paragraph ‘b’ of Article 205.3 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Group Activities Aimed at Setting Off Explosions Endangering Human Life, Which Result in the Intentional Death of a Human Being (Terrorist Attack)," the Investigative Committee said.

The agency noted that since the two persons in question were fugitives and, according to available data, were currently located overseas, they had been designated as wanted and placed on the wanted list. They were also remanded in custody in absentia.

The criminal case for the murders and attempted assassination of law enforcement officers and government officials, committed in Berdyansk between August and October 2022, is being investigated by the Russian Investigative Committee’s subsidiary investigative bodies in the Zaporozhye Region.