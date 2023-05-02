Russian research center has product line ready for potential use in Africa

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology at the Russian Health Ministry has a product line that can be used both in Africa and in Russia, Denis Logunov, Deputy Director for Science, said in an interview with TASS.

"We have an entire pool of projects and a product line that can potentially be used both on African soil and in the Russian Federation, in the event of an imported infection," he said.

Today, the research center pursues the policy of developing the bases for future vaccines, as there exist extremely dangerous pathogens that may pose a threat in Africa and in Russia, Logunov said. According to him, it is important to have a set of vaccines, not necessarily brought to mass production, that have got through the first and second stages of clinical tests and that can be quickly integrated into medical practice.

"I think that’s the right way, where we are not dependent on trends and understand exactly what can be done," the senior researcher concluded.