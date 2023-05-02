mRNA technology can be useful in developing HIV vaccines — expert

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The mRNA platform may help scientists create vaccines against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology told TASS in an interview.

"It is clear that over the past 40 years people have been beating around the idea of creating a vaccine, but so far not very successful. In principle, there is a certain phenomenology that allows us to use it in trying to create new versions of vaccines. So we need to keep creating vaccines. This is where the mRNA vaccine creation platform can help - you can immunize a patient often, a lot and for a long time, even with weak T-cell immunogens. This is where this technology can make a difference," Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Institute, said.

As a result of infection with the human immunodeficiency virus, a patient develops HIV infection. The disease is characterized by progressive damage to the immune system. This in turn leads to acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), in which the patient develops secondary infections.