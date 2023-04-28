Terrorists seeking to attack Russian-linked targets in Spain get ten years in prison

MADRID, April 28. /TASS/. Spain’s national judicial panel has handed down sentences of up to 10 years in prison to terrorists who plotted to carry out attacks in Barcelona against targets affiliated with Russia, according to the panel’s press release issued on Friday.

According to the judicial body, the court sentenced four members of a Barcelona-based terrorist cell, who had picked "Russian targets to attack in the Catalan capital," to ten and eight years in prison.

It is said that the convicted "had been trained to make explosive devices and handle other types of arms, and they began to provide themselves with the necessary weapons." In addition, members of the cell cooperated with the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

The court’s documents indicated that at the port of Barcelona, one of the convicted had taken photos of three yachts owned by Russian nationals. The Periodico Daily reported that the terrorists were also supposed to target tourists.