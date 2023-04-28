Russians’ level of trust in Putin remains steady at 80%, poll shows

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin remained at 80% on April 17-23, according to a poll released by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center on Friday.

"When asked if they trusted Vladimir Putin, 80.1% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (with no change from the previous week). The share of people who approve of the way the president is handling his job fell by 0.3 percentage points to 77.2%," the pollster said.

A total of 52.5% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s work (a 0.7 percentage point rise) and 54.3% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work (a 0.5 percentage point decline). As many as 63% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a 0.3 percentage point fall).

As for the leaders of the parliamentary parties, 33% of those surveyed trust leader of the Russian Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov (a 0.5 percentage point drop), 30,5% trust leader of the A Just Russia - For Truth party Sergey Mironov (a 0.2 percentage point decline), 15.2% of the poll’s participants trust leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky (a 2.5 percentage point fall) and 7.8% said they trusted Chairman of the New People party Alexey Nechayev (a 1.1 percentage point rise).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 37.6% (a 1.4 percentage point fall). The level rose by 0.5 percentage points to 10.7% for the Russian Communist Party and increased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.5% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party. The A Just Russia - For Truth party saw a 0.5 percentage point rise to 5.7% and popular support for the New People party increased by 0.3 percentage points to 4.6%.

The poll involved 1,600 adult Russians.