Russian embassy demands release of Legkodymov, Ukrainsky from custody in US

WASHINGTON, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in the US on Thursday said it will continue demanding the release of Russian nationals Anatoly Legkodymov and Dmitry Ukrainsky, who have been taken into custody in the US.

"We are deeply concerned that the situation in which Anatoly Legkodymov finds himself is a case of discrimination and ill-treatment. We insist on his immediate release, and as a first step, on his transfer to another prison block," the embassy said on Telegram.

The embassy also said that it will continue to defend the interests of Ukrainsky. "We will seek his return to his homeland," it said.

Ukrainsky is accused by the US of stealing money from US citizens, then legalizing them in Thailand. He was extradited to the United States last year. Legkodymov, who was detained in Florida in January of this year, is suspected by the US government of money laundering through a crypto exchange. If the Russian is found guilty of the charges, he could face up to five years in prison. Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, visited a New York detention center in Brooklyn on Wednesday and met with both Russians there.