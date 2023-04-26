Russia’s prosecutor-general warns Kiev regime may step up terror attack attempts

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov has said that the anti-terrorist protection of crucial facilities in Russia should be strengthened as much as possible because of the risk of terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to rule out an increase in attempts by the Kiev regime to commit terrorist acts on the territory of our country," Krasnov said in his annual report to the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Wednesday.

For this reason, preventive measures at the regional level to protect critically important and potentially risk-prone facilities must be strengthened as much as possible. First and foremost, this must be done at transport infrastructure facilities, polling stations, crowded sites and accommodation centers for forced migrants. We have taken appropriate response measures," he said.

Prosecutors have long sought to employ the Safe City integrated information system for monitoring and warding off terrorist threats, he said.

Krasnov pointed out that countermeasures to prevent the youth from taking part in extremist and other illegal activities was a high priority.

"This is really important because out of the 127 terrorist acts registered in 2022, 13 involved minors," he said.