Woman charged in killing of Russian military blogger expresses regret for what happened

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Darya Trepova, a native of the Russian city of St. Petersburg who is accused of committing a terrorist attack that killed military blogger Maxim Fomin (known by his pen name, Vladlen Tatarsky), said that she regretted what had happened, a TASS correspondent reported from the Moscow City Court.

"I regret what happened and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Trepova said at a court hearing of an appeal of her arrest. However, she did not say whether she was pleading guilty or not.

On April 4, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled that Trepova should be taken into custody until June 2, 2023. Her defense team had motioned that the court designate a form of pre-trial restriction that would not limit her freedom. Her lawyer later appealed the arrest.

According to investigators, on April 2, 2023, Trepova, acting upon instructions from certain individuals based in Ukraine, brought a statuette, which was filled with explosives, to a cafe in downtown St. Petersburg and presented it as a gift to Fomin. Minutes later, the statuette exploded, killing the blogger and injuring over 30 others. Trepova is facing charges under paragraph (b), Article 205.3 and Article 222.1.4 of the Russian Criminal Code (an act of terrorism committed by an organized group resulting in the intentional death of a person, and the illegal possession of explosive devices).