Moscow City Court upholds Trepova’s arrest

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has upheld the arrest of Darya Trepova, who is accused of committing a terrorist attack at a cafe in St. Petersburg in which military blogger Mikhail Fomin (pen name: Vladlen Tatarsky) was killed, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Monday.

"The court heard Trepova’s appeal and ruled to uphold the [court of] first instance’s decision, dismissing Trepova’s appeal," according to the court ruling as pronounced by the presiding judge.

Most of the court hearing was held in closed session. The press was allowed into the courtroom only after the decision was pronounced.

According to the investigation, on April 2, acting on instructions given to her by people operating from Ukraine, Trepova brought a statuette, stuffed with explosives, into a cafe in central St. Petersburg’s Vasilyevsky Island section and presented it as a gift to war reporter Maxim Fomin, known by his pen name of Vladlen Tatarsky. Minutes later an explosion ripped the venue, killing Fomin and injuring more than 30 others. Trepova is accused of committing a terrorist attack in an organized group entailing human death and the illegal possession of explosive devices (Parts b and 3, Article 205 and Part 4, Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code). She was detained on April 3 and on the following day Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered she be detained under arrest until June 2.