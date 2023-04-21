European scientists begrudge lost cooperation with Russia — envoy

YEKATERINBURG, April 21. /TASS/. Three fourths of scientists in Europe are unhappy that interaction with Russia has been severed, special envoy of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy told TASS on Friday.

"As far as I know, according to some estimates from the Europeans proper, three fourths of researchers in Europe are dissatisfied that communication with Russia has been terminated," the special envoy said.

European scholars are baffled by the double standards, Shvydkoy noted. "While the European Union and European countries have severed relations with [Russian] research and educational institutions, <...> neither the Americans nor the Britons have formally cut off relations with the research establishments, which has caused some confusion in Europe. Clearly no communication [actually] takes place but I am talking about things from a technical point of view," he added.