Famine threatens millions of people because of events in Sudan — UN

ROME, April 20. /TASS/. The ongoing fighting in Sudan could result in hunger of millions of people living in the country, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday.

"Record numbers of people were already facing hunger in Sudan before the conflict erupted on April 15," the organization said in a statement, "In 2023, WFP planned to support more than 7.6 million people. The ongoing fighting is preventing WFP from delivering critical emergency food, providing school meals for children, or preventing and treating malnutrition."

The organization recalled that some of its personnel died in the conflict or was wounded. "Tragically, three WFP employees have lost their lives in the crossfire, while two others sustained severe injuries". WFP also reported on the damage to its property: "One aircraft has been damaged beyond repair at Khartoum International Airport. Meanwhile at least ten vehicles and six food trucks have been stolen." It also added that "WFP guesthouses, offices, and warehouses in Nyala, South Darfur have been overrun and looted, with the loss of up to 4,000 metric tons of food for hungry people".

The organization called on "all parties to the conflict to take immediate steps to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers and to protect humanitarian assets and premises in Sudan. It also urged to "put an end to the fighting and come to an agreement that enables the continued delivery of vital food and humanitarian assistance".

WFP suspended its operations in Sudan on Sunday.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the Rapid Support Forces chief. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in Merowe and in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 330 civilians have been killed and more than 3,000 were wonded since the beginning of the conflict in the country.