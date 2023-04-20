Renowned director notes courage, passion of Western participants at Moscow Film Festival

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The arrival of Western participants at the Moscow International Film Festival is a testament to their courage and love for cinema, asserts the festival’s President Nikita Mikhalkov.

"This is, of course, courage, in the first place, and secondly, it is a love for cinema that goes beyond any negativity surrounding you," he said at a briefing on Thursday, replying to a question about festival participants from unfriendly countries.

According to Mikhalkov, the event will be attended by those people with whom it is possible to interact, those that do not trust what the Western media tells them about Russia. "I think that these are the people who do not believe what they are told. <…> I am convinced that serious people come here with whom one can talk. In general, the time when we were fine with those with whom there is nothing to talk about is becoming a thing of the past," the film director explained.

He added that the Moscow International Film Festival must thrive and develop. "It’s great that we didn’t give in to doubt about whether or not to hold the festival. It should live on and it should develop. And we should be grateful to those who come to us in this situation and they should be grateful to us."

He added that this year, 202 motion pictures from 64 countries would be screened at the festival. "This year, there are 202 films from 64 countries. I have to say that EU countries made 61 movies, which is a good thing for us. <…> Those who came here - guests and participants and the media - 128 people from 35 countries. There were 115 people in 2022," the film director said.

About the festival

The Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) is being held in Moscow from April 20 to April 27. The main competition includes 11 motion pictures including two movies from Russia. The festival was first held in 1935. In 1995, it was announced that it would be held annually, but it was not held in 1996 and 1998. Since 1999, the MIFF has been held every year. The festival’s president is film director Nikita Mikhalkov. TASS is the film festival’s information partner.