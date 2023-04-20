Nepalese athletes to compete in ‘Games of the Future 2024’ tournament in Kazan

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Nepalese cyber athletes will take part in the "Games of the Future" tournament in Kazan in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko’s office told reporters after Chernyshenko’s meeting with Chairman of National Assembly of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina Thursday.

"The Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal announced that Nepalese cyber athletes will take part in the ‘Games of the Future’ multi-discipline tournament in Kazan in 2024," the office said.

In addition, Chernyshenko invited a Nepalese delegation to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum, the office added.

Previously, the Deputy Prime Minister told TASS that Vietnam also agreed to participate in the "Games of the Future" tournament.

The "Games of the Future" is an international tournament, held in a new format, which includes competition on 16 innovative disciplines which support the "phygital" concept - a combination of classic sports, cyber sports and technologies. The first "Games of the Future" tournament that will take place in Kazan in 2024 will involve 256 teams of over 2,000 athletes from various countries.