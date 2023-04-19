Moscow police investigates suspicious busts sent to reporters, political researchers

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Moscow police carries out an inspection into suspicious busts of Marshal Georgy Zhukov, similar to the one that continued explosives that killed military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, sent to various Russian political researchers and reporters, a source in the law enforcement told TASS Wednesday.

"Currently, an inspection is underway over suspicious Zhukov busts sent to reporters and political researchers. They were found similar to the statuette sent to military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky that detonated and killed him," the source said.

In turn, the Moscow Police Department press office told TASS that, on April 17, Moscow police precincts received several reports from citizens about parcels sent to their names containing Georgy Zhukov busts. All recipients rejected the parcels.

"The investigators carried took necessary measures and established that the contents [of these parcels] poses no threat to lives and health of people," the press office said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the media reported that parcels were sent from Ulyanovsk via the SDEK delivery service to political researchers, reporters and military experts Konstantin Sivkov, Vladislav Shurygin, Konstantin Isayev, Timofey Sergeytsev and TASS reporter Mikhail Tereschenko. All parcels contained gilded busts of Georgy Zhukov.