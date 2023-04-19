Most Russians think we should remember Nazi’s crimes during WWII — pollster

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Most Russians believe that it is important to remember the crimes committed by the Nazis and their accomplices against civilians during World War II, according to the results of a survey from the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), presented at a press conference on Wednesday.

The survey was dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of Genocide of the Soviet People by the Nazis and their accomplices during the war.

"Nine out of ten Russians (90%) have heard about the crimes of the Nazis and their accomplices against the civilian population during the Great Patriotic War (fought by the Soviet Union in 1941-1945 - TASS); the same number say that it is essential to keep the memory of those tragic events (89%)," the results of the poll said.

Whereas 79% in the 18-24 age group know about the crimes committed by the Nazis and their accomplices against civilians, the index reaches 94% among respondents over 45. One in five young people between 18 and 24 years old knows nothing about the genocide of the Soviet people, and this group more frequently expresses the opinion that the crimes of the Nazis and their accomplices should not be preserved in the collective memory.

The VTsIOM-Sputnik All-Russian poll was conducted via telephone interview among 1,600 Russian adults on April 14, 2023. The data was evaluated by socio-demographic parameters and the margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.