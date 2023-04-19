Lithuania expresses protest to Belarus over alleged systematic border violations

VILNIUS, April 19. /TASS/. Lithuania presented Belarus with a note of protest over allegedly systematic violations of the state border by Belarusian officials, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"A representative of the Belarusian embassy was presented with a note of strong protest, demanding urgent explanations and prevention of repeat of such acts," the Ministry said.

According to the Lithuanian border security, two cases of violation of the Lithuanian border by Belarusian border guards were registered in the last week. A protest was expressed to Minsk after the first case as well.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry noted that Vilnius’ statements regarding violations of the state border are "empty talk," and such issues could be easily alleviated under normal interaction, but Lithuania has cut border cooperation with Belarus.