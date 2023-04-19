Kiev enlists help of radical nationalists in crackdown on UOC — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Kiev has relied a lot on radical nationalist groups for gang-style takeovers of religious property in its crackdown on the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Wednesday.

"A notable role in the onslaught on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been assigned to organized groups of radical nationalists that take over churches in a thuggish manner. At the same time, UPC parishes become targets of numerous ‘independent’ looters and rioters that are motivated in their raids by the ideological struggle against ‘invaders’ and their ‘spiritual minions.’ Video footage from these events is circulating on Ukrainian social networks, accompanied by calls to follow these examples," the ministry said in the report on human rights in Ukraine.