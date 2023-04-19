FSB thwarts Ukraine-orchestrated sabotage at Crimean power grid facility

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a planned act of sabotage by the Ukrainian special services at a facility of Crimea’s power supply system, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS on Wednesday.

"In Kerch, law enforcement personnel foiled the preparation of an act of sabotage at a facility of the Crimean power system. As a result, a [dual] citizen of Russia and Ukraine, born in 1971, was detained for involvement in preparing the crime," the press service said.

Law enforcement personnel seized an improvised explosive device at the suspect’s residence as well as a communications device, which contained correspondence with an operative of Ukrainian special services, who coordinated the suspect’s criminal activities. The detainee was charged under the Russian Criminal Code (Part 1, Articles 30 and 281, "Preparing an Act of Sabotage," and Part 1, Article 222.1, "Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Conveyance or Bearing of Explosives and Explosive Devices"), which stipulate punishment up to and including life imprisonment. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.