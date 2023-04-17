Medical establishments in Sudan come under artillery shelling — Sudan Doctors Committee

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. Medical establishments in the Sudanese capital city Khartoum and in other cities have come under artillery shelling amid the armed confrontation between the Sudanese army and the rapid support forces, the Sudan Doctors Committee said on Monday.

"We have already called on the parties to the conflict not to shell medical establishments but it has turned out exactly the opposite. Hospitals and medical institutions in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities were shelled from artillery and firearms," it said in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.