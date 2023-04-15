Airliner carrying part of Holy Fire leaves Tel Aviv for Moscow

JERUSALEM, April 15. /TASS/. A delegation of the St. Andrew the First Called Foundation with a part of the Holy Fire from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem has left Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel for Moscow. The fire will be delivered to Russia late Saturday evening.

The Holy Fire will be brought to Moscow from Jerusalem by a special flight, which will land at Vnukovo-3 airport within hours. Representatives of various dioceses of the Russian Orthodox Church will gather there to meet the fire and then take it to more than 50 cities across Russia.

The fire will be brought to Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior for the night-time Easter service, to be conducted by Patriarch Kirill, of Moscow and All Russia. Lamps with the Holy Fire will be delivered to eleven other churches in Moscow.