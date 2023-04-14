Russian ambassador says he plans to visit three Russian citizens in US prisons

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told TASS on Friday that he plans to visit three Russian citizens incarcerated in US prisons in the near future.

"We continue fighting against the US practice of ‘hunting for Russians,’" he said. "Today, more than one hundred people [Russian nationals] are being kept in American prisons. Fifty-nine of our citizens have been extradited from third countries in recent years."

"By the way, after [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov’s departure from New York on April 26, I plan to personally visit two Russians who are in prison in Brooklyn. They are Dmitry Ukrainsky and Anatoly Legkodymov. In May, I intend to visit Vladislav Klyushin," Antonov said.

Russia holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council in April. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told TASS earlier that Lavrov would arrive in New York in April. He will attend UN Security Council meetings on April 24 and 25.

Dmitry Ukrainsky is accused of stealing money from US nationals and laundering it in Thailand. Anatoly Legkodymov is suspected of money laundering via a crypto exchange. Vladislav Klyushin was found guilty of hacking American companies and making financial transactions based on the stolen inside information.