Xiaomi voices protest to Ukraine over being included in ‘sponsors of the war’ list

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Chinese consumer electronic company Xiaomi has expressed its dissatisfaction to the Ukrainian authorities for being included in the list of "international sponsors of the war." This is according to a statement the company released on its website on Friday.

"We are strongly against the accusation from the Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) that we are 'International sponsors of war,'" the company says.

The statement specifies that Xiaomi "does business in more than 100 countries and regions, and adheres to all laws and regulations in every jurisdiction where we operate."

According to the Chinese company, they "fully embrace world peace" and "don’t support war."

"Our mission is to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technologies," the company says.

Earlier, the NAPC included Xiaomi on the list of "international sponsors of the war" because it continues to do business in Russia. Prior to this, the agency added to the list such companies as Procter & Gamble, OpenWay Group, Danieli, TMS Tankers, Minerva Marine, Thenamaris Ships Management, Delta Tankers, Dynacom Tankers Management, Leroy Merlin, ComNav Technology, Mondi Group/Mondi PLC, eKassir, Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry, Bonduelle, and Auchan.