Over 100,000 Ukrainian forces killed since start of conflict — media

NEW YORK, March 16. /TASS/. Over 100,000 Ukrainian forces, including the most experienced soldiers, have been killed since the start of the conflict, Politico reported, citing US officials’ estimates.

According to the media outlet, many of these losses are taking place in the city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), so "the US military is rushing equipment to the battlefield and training Ukrainian forces at a rapid pace."

Earlier, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Director for Operations Lieutenant General Douglas Sims said that the US Department of Defense had trained more than 4,000 Ukrainian troops since the launch of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In particular, Ukrainian forces were trained to use Patriot missile systems at a US military base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.