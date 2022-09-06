Polar bear injured in Siberia airlifted to Moscow for rescue operation

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. A polar bear who was found with wounds in Siberia has been taken to Moscow and is feeling normal, the Russian environmental watchdog’s chief, Svetlana Radionova, said on Tuesday.

"The [female] polar bear is alive! She is feeling fine after the flight. Soon, she will be taken to a veterinarian. We hope the animal will recover," Radionova wrote on her Telegram channel.

On Monday, the environmental watchdog’s chief reported that the wounded female polar bear was spotted on Dikson Island in the Krasnoyarsk Region and was due to be sent to Moscow for a rescue effort. The veterinarians from the Moscow Zoo are fighting for its life.

The predator, who reportedly exhibited signs of aggression, was put to sleep and airlifted by helicopter from the village to an airport in Norilsk. According to the watchdog, this is the second time when polar bears have approached people in Dikson over the past two months.

In late July, a polar bear who got a metal can stuck in its mouth was rescued from near death by Moscow veterinarians. The can was successfully removed and the animal was released into the wild.

Polar bears are listed in the International Red Book and the Red Data Book of the Russian Federation. According to experts, there currently are 22,000 to 31,000 polar bears in the world. Polar bears, the biggest land predators, spend most of their life on drifting Arctic ice.