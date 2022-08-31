Kremlin spokesman says Gorbachev was controversial person, but he’s part of history

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said Mikhail Gorbachev, the first Soviet president whose death was reported on August 30, was a complex and often controversial person, but he is part of history.

"He’s a very complex, very multifaceted and often very contradictory personality, the personality of Gorbachev. And it still causes very tough debates in our society sometimes. But it's part of our history that will go down in the ages," he said.

Peskov said the death of the first Soviet president is "of course, a great loss for our country."

"This man left a very deep mark, he influenced the fate of our Motherland," the spokesman said. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier sent a telegram of condolences to the family and friends of Gorbachev.

When asked why Gorbachev was unable to leave a definite impression of himself, Peskov said, "Because the course of history is sometimes stronger." The spokesman also quoted Putin as saying, "You don't have a heart if you don't regret the collapse of the Soviet Union, but you don't have the brains if you want it to be restored."

"So let's not speak in the subjunctive mood, let it be the bread of the relevant experts," he said.