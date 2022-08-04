West Nile fever identified in 20% of samples taken from Ukrainian POWs — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian specialists have detected West Nile fever in 20% of the studied samples taken from the surrendered Ukrainian military, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Thursday.

According to the presentation, the number of patients and those who earlier contracted West Nile fever among the Ukrainian military is 20% of the total number of the examined blood samples. In addition, fever with renal syndrome was detected in 4% of the samples.

Russian specialists continue work to study bio-samples from surrendered Ukrainian servicemen, Kirillov said. The lieutenant general reiterated that previously high concentrations of antibiotics and immunological markers were found in their blood, which point to contact with the pathogens of fever with renal syndrome and West Nile fever, that the Pentagon studied as part of the Ukrainian UP-4 and UP-8 projects.

West Nile fever is an acute viral disease. The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and some species of ticks. Birds and rodents are the natural reservoir host.