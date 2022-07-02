Turkey detains Russian doctor transiting via Ankara for breach of migration rules

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Turkish authorities have detained Russian national Elena Gavrilenko, a children’s doctor who was flying to Moldova transiting via that country, at Ankara’s airport, Ivan Melnikov, Vice President of the Russian branch of the International Committee for Human Rights, told TASS on Saturday.

"Russian citizen Elena Gavrilenko was detained at Ankara airport. She was detained along with her companion, a Moldovan citizen. Both women are pediatricians. They were on their way to a medical symposium in Chisinau, transiting through Turkey. Local authorities accuse them of violating migration laws," he said.