YouTube blocks Donetsk republic’s official channels

DONETSK, February 4. /TASS/. YouTube has blocked channels of the Ministry of Information and Department of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), DPR Information Minister Igor Antipov announced on Friday.

"The channel of the DPR Ministry of Information on YouTube is blocked, we’ve found that out this morning. The official channel of the DPR People's Militia is also blocked," Antipov told the Donetsk News Agency.

When failing to access the pages of the DPR Ministry of Information and the DPR People's Militia Department, an announcement appears in English: "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines."

Specialists are now figuring out what other channels belonging to DPR agencies might have been blocked on YouTube, the Donetsk News Agency notes.

Earlier, it became known that in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning, YouTube blocked the channel of the LuganskInformCenter news agency without explanation. The YouTube accounts of the LPR State Television and Radio Company and the press service of the LPR People's Militia were also blocked.

In addition, two Ukrainian opposition TV channels "First Independent" and "UkrLive", which were previously sanctioned by presidential decree, were blocked by YouTube in the early hours of Friday morning, one of the shareholders of the TV channels and ex-producer of the TV channel "112 Ukraine" Artem Marchevskiy reported.