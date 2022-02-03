RT France seeks clarification from Arcom amid reports it faces investigation

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. RT France television channel asked French media regulator Arcom to comment on potential investigation into the channel’s news reporting, RT said on Telegram on Thursday.

"Our French-language channel has already requested clarification from the regulator," RT said. "There has been no response yet."

RT France Editor-in-Chief Ksenia Fyodorova said she believed the possible investigation was part of a broader effort, as news of the investigation of the channel broke out the day after the RT DE was banned from broadcasting. If the reports are confirmed, she said the investigation will amount to censorship. "After all, we are no longer talking about trying to find fake news or at least some inconsistencies, but we are talking about the reporting of news," Fyodorova was quoted as saying in the Telegram post.

RT said on Telegram, citing French news reports, that Arcom started an investigation into news reporting by RT France. It was reported that several associations complained about some flaws in some coverage including reports on the situation in Syria and the Central African Republic.

A German media regulator on Wednesday banned RT DE from broadcasting in Germany in German due to a lack of a license. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the decision forced Moscow to retaliate.