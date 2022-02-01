Russia delivers more than 2 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Hungary — Putin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia has supplied Hungary with 2 mln doses of Russian vaccine against coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Kremlin.

"Despite all of these crisis restrictions, and while we are working together to combat COVID-19, we have supplied [Hungary] with more than 2 mln doses of the vaccine," Putin stated, noting that Russia's coronavirus vaccine has been registered in Hungary. He noted that the countries are now working on transferring technologies for the production of the drug on Hungary's territory.

Putin also noted that he was glad to see Orban after their previous personal meeting, which took place in 2019. "A personal meeting, a direct interaction is much better than talking over the phone," the president noted.