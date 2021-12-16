YouTube blocks new channel of RT Deutsch

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Online video sharing platform YouTube blocked the account of the German-language television channel RT Deutsch, RT said on Telegram on Thursday.

"YouTube blocked the RT DE’s new channel - RT auf Sendung," the Telegram posting said. "That happened on the day the German-language broadcasting was launched and a live broadcast was ongoing."

The channel said they were looking into reasons behind the blocking.

Google said the channel was removed for evading the restrictions that were placed on RT DE in September.

"The RT DE channel was removed from YouTube in September for violating our terms of service," said the press service of Google in Russia. "If a channel is removed, its owner cannot use, own or create any other YouTube channels."