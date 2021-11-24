Putin satisfied with progress in vaccination in Russian army

SOCHI, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with progress in vaccination in the armed forces.

At a meeting with government members on Wednesday Putin said that his advice to everybody was to undergo vaccination and revaccination on time, which is extremely important.

He said that to achieve a desirable level of immunization the first phase of the vaccination was to be accomplished to proceed with revaccination on time.

"Then our people will be protected to the degree they are protected in the armed forces. In the army there is order. True, the people there are young and healthy, as a rule. But the revaccination procedure has been carried out and the people feel confident and keep performing their duty," Putin said.

He said that "in other military organizations at the first stage there were rather serious COVID-related problems, although the people there are young and healthy."

"Regrettably, there were certain personnel losses due to this disease. But, after going through the bitter phase of getting familiar with this disease and arranging for vaccination and revaccination the situation normalized in the whole of the country’s military establishment," he said.

Putin called for proceeding "along this road calmly, without making a fuss or imposing this procedure on people, by means of persuasion and making the necessary decisions on time."

"I do count on the leaders of Russia’s regions, who were given an opportunity from the outset to make decisions proceeding from the realities in this or that territory. I do count on your statesmanship and diligent performance of your duties in this respect," Putin told governors.