Czech Republic, Slovakia introducing lockdown for non-vaccinated persons

PRAGUE, November 22. /TASS/. The lockdown for individuals not vaccinated against the COVID-19 and not exposed to it in the past is effective in the Czech Republic since Monday.

"The situation with the coronavirus is becoming more complicated. Therefore, the decision was made to introduce measures aimed to curb its spread. Only individuals vaccinated against or exposed to the COVID earlier will have access to restaurants, museums, service providing entities and other public areas [from Monday]," Acting Prime Minister of the country Andrej Babis said.

The lockdown for such persons is to continue until the end of February 2022, he added.

Slovakia has also introduced the lockdown for non-vaccinated individuals since Monday, the Slovak radio informed.

"This should be done to reduce the burden on [the Slovak] healthcare system because the number of persons hospitalized with COVID is growing. Those not vaccinated will not be able to visit shopping malls and stores not trading in basic consumer goods. All the public events will be closed to them," Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger said.