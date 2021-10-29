Natalia Oreiro to receive Russian passport at country's embassy to Argentina — embassy

BUENOS AIRES, October 29. /TASS/. South American singer and actress Natalia Oreiro will take the oath of citizenship of the Russian Federation and receive a Russian passport at the country’s embassy to Argentina in the near future, the embassy told reporters on Friday.

"In the near future, the embassy is planning to hold an oath ceremony and to hand the Russian passport to Natalia Oreiro," the embassy said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to Oreiro and her son. The singer called it a great honor and thanked all the Russians.

In June 2020, Natalia Oreiro said in an interview with TASS that she was in the process of obtaining the Russian citizenship and had already applied for it.

About Natalia Oreiro

Natalia Oreiro was born on May 19, 1977 in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo. At the age of 16, she moved to Argentina where her career took off. In the early 2000s, Oreiro found global fame and admiration after appearing as Milagros in the Argentine soap opera Wild Angel. The actress is also a singer and has released four studio albums.

In 2001, Oreiro came to Russia on her first ever visit, and felt spiritually close to the country right away, as she said later. Since then, the singer has been on tours to Russia almost every year. She has a big fan club in the country. Oreiro learns Russian, and has even performed the Russian-language versions of her world hits. She also recorded the United By Love song in three languages (English, Spanish and Russian) for the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia.