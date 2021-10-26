Court's verdict regarding Scythian Gold is evidence of double standards — Crimean museum

SIMFEROPOL, October 26. /TASS/. The Amsterdam court's verdict to hand over the Scythian Gold collection to Ukraine is a manifestation of double standards, the director of the Central Museum of Taurida, Andrei Malgin, told TASS.

"This decision was not a surprise to me. The more so, since the Amsterdam court pronounced a similar decision in the past. Yet, I am speechless with anger and indignation. It is a manifestation of double standards and disregard for the cultural heritage of Crimea's people. This decision, although it was quite predictable, arouses a very bad feeling," he said.

On Tuesday, the Amsterdam court of appeal ruled that the Scythian Gold collection should be handed over to Ukraine. The presiding judge, Pauline Hofmeijer-Rutten said the artifacts in question were part of Ukraine's cultural heritage and must be handed over to the Ukrainian side.

Scythian Gold collection

The Scythian Gold is a collection of more than 2,000 items that were put on display at an exhibition at the Allard Pierson Museum of the University of Amsterdam in February 2014 when Crimea was still part of Ukraine. Uncertainty over the collection's future emerged when Crimea reunited with Russia in March 2014. Crimea’s museums and Ukraine both laid claim to the collection. The University of Amsterdam, which oversees the Allard Pierson Museum's activities, put the handover procedure on hold until either the dispute was legally resolved or the parties came to terms.

In December 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled that the Scythian gold treasures be returned to Ukraine in accordance with Dutch legislation and international law. At the same time, the judge refused to decide on ownership, noting that this issue should be resolved after the collection returns to Ukraine.

In March 2017, the Crimean museums filed an appeal against this decision. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal issued an interim judgment overturning the District Court's one in March 2019. However, the judge did not resolve the ownership issue, requesting additional documents from the parties. In October 2020, at the request of the Ukrainian side, the court disqualified Judge Duco Oranje from hearing a lawsuit and appointed Gerard Levin.