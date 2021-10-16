Russia’s herd immunity to coronavirus totals 45%, says crisis center

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Herd immunity in Russia to the coronavirus infection is currently estimated at 45%, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

"As of October 15, 51 mln people have been vaccinated with the first component, 47.5 mln have been vaccinated in full. Russia’s herd immunity is estimated at 45%," the center said.

More than 7.9 mln people have had coronavirus infection in Russia, according to the crisis center.

The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said earlier that at least 80% of the population should be vaccinated for reaching herd immunity in Russia. It is more than 90 mln people, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said, adding that it would be possible to reach that level by November 1, 2021.