Up to 4.5 mln Russian tourists to have vacation in Turkey in 2021, says association

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian Association of Tour Operators estimates the tourist flow from Russia to Turkey in 2021 at 4-4.5 mln people, Executive Director of the association Maya Lomidze told reporters on Tuesday.

"Turkey will most likely receive 4-4.5 mln Russian tourists by the yearend," she said.

The country is the most popular travel destination among Russians, Lomidze noted, adding that this year’s tourist flow there is much higher than in 2020, but considerably less than in 2019 when almost 6 mln Russians had vacation in Turkey. Meanwhile, during the peak season, which covers summer and September, 2.3-2.4 mln Russians can have vacation in the country, according to preliminary projections, she said.