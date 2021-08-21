Russia to celebrate National Flag Day

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The National Flag Day will be celebrated with festivals and sport events in all Russian regions.

Exactly 30 years ago members of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR approved the decree on the national tricolor. It was formally approved as the state flag on November 1, 1991. The National Flag Day was established in accordance with the presidential decree of August 20, 1994.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the official ceremony of hoisting the Russian national flag in the Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, the Kremlin’s press service said.