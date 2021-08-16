Haitian authorities declare three days of mourning due to earthquake aftermath

HAVANA, August 17. /TASS/. The Haitian authorities have declared three days of national mourning due to the earthquake that took the lives of over 1,400 people on Saturday, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a televised address on Monday.

"The national three-day mourning will be declared tomorrow," he said.

On Saturday morning, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Haiti. The earthquake struck 40 kilometers from the southern city of Les Cayes, with a population of 125,000 people, and was 10 kilometers deep. According to the official data, 1,419 people died and more than 6,900 were injured. The government declared a month-long state of emergency.