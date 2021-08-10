Entry to Russia closed for attacker of Russian speaker in Kyrgyzstan — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry has banned from entering the country for 10 years a Kyrgyz citizen who attacked a Russian-speaking woman at a shopping center in Bishkek, according to the agency’s website.

"The Interior Ministry of the Russian Federation, following an inspection of an incident at the Tekhno Park shopping and entertainment center in Bishkek of the Kyrgyz Republic, related to the attack on a Russian-speaking young woman, made a decision to deny entry to the Russian Federation for 10 years to citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Alimbayev Ali born in 1992, according to Subclause 1, Part 1, Article 27 of the federal law on the procedure of exiting and entering the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Earlier, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, commenting on the attack on the salesperson in Kyrgyzstan for speaking Russian with a client, proposed to ban from entering Russia those who harass Russian speakers.