Russia reports less than 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 30

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 21,378 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally reached 6,491,288, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

For the first time since June 30 less than 22,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded. In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.33%.

St. Petersburg registered 1,811 daily coronavirus cases. Some 1,309 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 537 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 518 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 479 in the Rostov Region and 476 in the Perm Region.

Currently, as many as 536,136 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 792 in the past 24 hours compared to 769 on the previous day, bringing the total to 166,442.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.56%.

In particular, 33 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the Krasnodar Region, followed by the Irkutsk Region (32), the Moscow Region (29). The Krasnoyarsk Region (27) and the Rostov Region (26).

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 18,729, bringing the total to 5,788,710. The share of recoveries decreased to 89.2% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 1,922 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, followed by the Krasnoyarsk Region (500), the Sverdlovsk Region (446), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (425) and the Perm Region (411).

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Moscow has increased by 1,639 over the past 24 hours. This is the lowest increase since April 7, according to data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The relative increase of the new infections is at 0.11%. A day earlier, the capital documented 2,150 infections with the total of 1,530,989 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of fatalities has increased by 61 compared to 59 a day earlier, bringing the total count to 26,309. The city has been recording less than 100 deaths per day for 15 days in a row already, according to the crisis center.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours has increased by 3,072, reaching 1,395,285. According to the crisis center, currently 109,395 patients are undergoing treatment in the city.