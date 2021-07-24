No human cases of H5N6 bird flu confirmed in Russia - Vector Center

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has not confirmed any cases of human infection with the H5N6 bird flu virus and there are no grounds for a growing risk of such cases in the future, the Vector Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology told TASS on Saturday.

On Friday, Hong Kong’s healthcare bodies announced that three human cases of H5N6 were registered in southwestern China, including one death.

"Russia has not registered any case of human infection with the H5N6 flu and currently there are no grounds to say about the growing risk of the emergence of such cases in the future," the statement reads.

According to the Vector Center, since 2014 a total of 36 cases of the infection with this virus have been recorded around the world, including 35 of them in China and one in the Laos People’s Democratic Republic. In all these cases there was no human-to-human transmission.