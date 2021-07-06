COVID-19 global death toll exceeds 4 million

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The global death toll caused by the novel coronavirus since its outbreak in late 2019 has exceeded four million, according to TASS’s calculations, which are based on official statements, as well as conclusions by experts and other mass media outlets.

As of today, 4,006,856 deaths caused by COVID-19 have been registered worldwide, while the total amount of the reported novel coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 184.2 million.

The first death caused by the novel coronavirus was officially reported on January 11, 2020. The global death toll from coronavirus hit the one million mark on September 28, 2020, and less than four months later (on January 15, 2021) this figure climbed over two million. Three months later, the worldwide death toll caused by the pandemic exceeded three million.

At the same time, the mortality rate of the new infection stands at 2.16% and this figure had been remaining below the three-percent level for more than half a year already.

Global Covid Geography

The highest mortality rate has been registered in the United States, which stands at some 605,600 and accounts for 1.8% of the total COVID-19 cases registered nationwide. Brazil comes in second with 525,000 deaths out of 18.8 million registered cases, while India is in third place with a reported number of some 403,000 fatalities out of 30.6 million people with the infection.

Peru is the country with the highest death rate in terms of the national population and has a record of 578 deaths per 100,000 people. It is followed by the European countries of Hungary (311 deaths per 100,000 people), Bosnia and Herzegovina (296), and the Czech Republic (283).

As of today, 5,658,672 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Russia since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Russian federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus. The death toll caused by the coronavirus stands at 139,316, which is 2.46% out of the total reported infection cases.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.