Moscow court arrests ex-FBK head Zhdanov in absentia over non-compliance with court ruling

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. On Tuesday, Moscow’s Nagatinsky Court arrested the former Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, deemed foreign agent and an extremist organization in Russia) director Ivan Zhdanov in absentia over non-compliance with a court ruling, the court press service told TASS.

"The court reviewed the investigation’s application for detention of Zhdanov Ivan Yuryevich, charged with [deliberate non-compliance with court ruling]. His previous prevention measure - an agreement to no travel and to proper conduct - was replaced by detention for one month since the moment of apprehension," the spokeswoman said.

An all-points bulletin was put on Zhdanov, this information can be found on the Ministry of Internal Affairs website.

Earlier, another court fined Zhdanov for 100,000 for non-compliance with a court ruling. According to the sentence, Zhdanov failed to fulfill the 2017 ruling in the Alisher Usmanov v. Alexey Navalny and FBK case on defense of honor and dignity. The court ruled that several episodes of an FBK video be deleted and fake allegations be publicly debunked. According to the sentence, no demand has been fulfilled.

According to Zhdanov’s defense, the court ruling has been appealed. The defense vows to turn to the European Court of Human Rights if the appeal is rejected.