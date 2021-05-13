Sputnik V approved for use in Republic of Maldives, says Russian fund

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) of the Republic of Maldives.

"FDA granted Sputnik V an emergency use authorization. Thus Sputnik V has been registered in 65 countries with total population of over 3.2 billion people," the Fund said in a statement on Thursday.

Post-vaccination studies in a number of countries demonstrate that Sputnik V is the safest and most effective vaccine against the coronavirus. Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6% based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

On March 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the start of a rolling review of Sputnik V aimed at assessing its compliance with the usual EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality. A regulator representative projected that the registration might be completed by the end of May.