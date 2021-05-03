Center Vector to check if EpiVacCorona is effective against Indian virus strain

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s research center Vector is going to test the effectiveness of its vaccine EpiVacCorona, against the Indian strain of the coronavirus as soon as it becomes available, the center’s deputy chief, Tatyana Nepomnyashchikh, said in the evening news program Vesti on the Rossiya-1 federal television channel.

"Serums from recovered covid patients effectively neutralize both the reference strain and the British version. As soon as we have the Indian strain, we will make such experiments with it, too," she said.

Earlier, the head of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Anna Popova said that Russia had requested a sample of the Indian strain of the coronavirus and it would be obtained for examination soon.

EpiVacCorona, developed at the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, under the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, was a second vaccine against the coronavirus to have been registered in Russia. The registration occurred on October 14, 2020. About one month later the developers obtained permission to carry out post-registration research, including in the group of aged people.